Police arrest suspect in jewellery store theft

Police have arrested one of two suspects in last week’s theft at a local jewellery shop.

A 24-year-old West Bay man was arrested Friday on suspicion of theft in connection with the incident, according to an RCIPS statement.

The second suspect is still at large.

The theft happened shortly after 2:30pm on Monday, 21 Oct., at a jewellery store on Edward Street.

Police said two men had entered the store and engaged in conversation with a member of staff, while inspecting several items of jewellery.

The member of staff became suspicious of the men and confronted them.

They discarded some items of jewellery that they had been attempting to conceal.

The men then pushed past the staff member and fled the store, heading east along Dr. Roy’s Drive.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen these men, or anything suspicious in the vicinity on Monday afternoon to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.