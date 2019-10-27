Elections Office moving

The Elections Office moved over the weekend and is set to open at its new location at Baytown Office Suites on Monday.

The authority, which is charged with overseeing Cayman’s electoral process, relocated from its Smith Road Centre headquarters to the first floor of Baytown Office Suites at 68 West Bay Road, George Town.

The relocation comes a month and half before the electorate heads to the polls for the people-initiated referendum on government’s proposed $200 million port project.

“No disruption to service is anticipated during the relocation, which was planned to take place between the end of the verification process and the Referendum so as to not impact either process,” an Elections Office statement said.

The Elections Office statement assured it will be ready to serve customers from its new offices when the business day starts on Monday.

Office hours are 8.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

The Elections Office can be reached on 949-8047 or via email [email protected].