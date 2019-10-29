An early morning fire temporarily shut down operations at Diamond International jewellery store on Tuesday.

Fire officials said around 6:45am they responded to a report of a fire at the North Church Street, George Town store.

They said an electrical light fixture had caught fire in an area in the store that was undergoing renovations.

There were no reports of damage or injury.

The building was closed off during the early morning period following the fire.

Store employees and customers were allowed to return to the building after it was cleared by fire investigators mid-morning.