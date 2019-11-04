Remembering the war dead

Cayman will mark Remembrance Sunday with two ceremonies, in Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, on 10 Nov.

The ceremony in Grand Cayman will be held at the Cenotaph outside the Elmslie Memorial United Church in George Town at 10:45am. The Cayman Brac ceremony will run simultaneously and will take place in front of the War Memorial Cenotaph in Stake Bay.

“The events, which are open to the public, serve to pay tribute to Cayman’s local veteran heroes who have sacrificed so much to preserve our way of life and to those who lost their lives at sea. The annual events always create a palpable feeling of pride amongst all who attend,” organisers said in a statement.

Attendees and participants are asked to be seated by 10:30am at both events.

Among the activities planned are an opening parade led by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service band followed by contingents from the RCIPS, Cayman Islands Fire Service, Her Majesty’s Cayman Islands Prison Service, Girls’ Brigade, Cayman Islands Scouts Association, Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, the Seventh day Pathfinders, the Lions Club of Grand Cayman, and the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens. The Cayman Islands Veterans Association contingent will also join the parade.

Individuals or religious organisations who wish to lay wreaths at the Cenotaph or the Seaman’s Memorial should contact Chief of Protocol Meloney Syms on 244-3612 or [email protected] by Wednesday, 6 Nov.