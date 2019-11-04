Man on trial for cocaine charges

Taking the stand at Summary Court on Monday, a police officer recalled the night he says he caught a West Bay man with a bottle filled with cocaine.

“I was on patrol along Shamrock Road in the Bodden Town Road vicinity,” Police Constable Rodrick Evans said. “That’s when I saw the defendant riding on a bicycle.”

Defendant Lynden Dwayne Walton, 51, is on trial for possession of cocaine and intent to supply, possession of criminal property and failing to provide a specimen of urine.

PC Evans said he recognised Walton and stopped him because he was wanted by police.

“When I stopped him and told him he was wanted by police, I proceeded to search him,” said PC Evans. “I found a small bottle in his right-front pocket with the word ‘Crest’ on it. Inside the bottle was an off-white substance that I suspected to be cocaine. He then said to me it was for personal use, so I arrested him.”

Evans said that, during the search, he also found a wallet with $1,330. When he questioned Walton about the money, the man told him he got the money from his job as an iguana culler.

During cross examination, Evans told defence attorney John Furniss that he had confirmed later that Walton was employed as an iguana culler.

Furniss stated that his client keeps two wallets, one for his savings and another for spending money. Evans said no such assertions were made to him and he never enquired as to whether Walton had any bank accounts in his name.

During the trial, Crown prosecutor Kenneth Ferguson presented the bottle and the off-white substance, which has since been confirmed to be cocaine. Upon reviewing the cocaine, Magistrate Angelyn Hernandez realised it was in rock form, or crack cocaine, a more potent and addictive version of regular powder cocaine.

Walton denies the charges and a verdict is expected in the coming weeks.