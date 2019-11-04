Murder-suicide determined in deaths of Cayman residents

California investigators have determined that the July deaths of Cayman Islands residents Yvonne Blanco, 69, and husband Keith Henderman, 74, were the result of a murder-suicide orchestrated by Henderman.

“The investigation concluded that Henderman killed his wife, then committed suicide,” the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday.

“At this time, it is unknown if Blanco was involved in the planning process, but evidence indicated Henderman had pre-planned this.”

The couple was found dead by investigators on 22 July in a remote area of southern California outside Charleston View, near the state line with Nevada.

Their bodies were located outside of a parked Toyota RAV4 that had been rented in Las Vegas.

A three-month investigation followed the discovery, requiring the collaboration of investigators in Inyo County, Orange County, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Anyone with additional information about the deaths can contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s office at 1-760-878-0383, extension 4.