Compass should be writing editorials

I took heart when I saw a listing of editorials published previously. It begs the question: When is the Cayman Compass going to return to writing its own editorials and take a stand on issues important to Cayman? That has been missing since new ownership took over and is essential to a free, open, serious and democratic press. We’ve already lost our local television station. Get on with it!

Beverley Simpson

Editor’s note: Following an interlude while the Cayman Compass was in transition for its recent relaunch, editorial opinion pieces are being reintroduced to the newspaper.