Pirates to plunder plastics

Volunteers are being sought for the beach clean-up at Safehaven this Sunday.

Cayman pirates are taking a stand against plastic.

The Pirates Week Festival and Plastic Free Cayman are partnering for the second year for the Pirates Against Plastic beach clean-up initiative.

Participants are invited to assist cleaning up the beach at Safehaven on 10 Nov. from 8-11am (parking available next to the North Sound Golf Club).

“We appreciate the Plastic Free Cayman team for supporting the Pirates Against Plastic initiative once again,” said Melanie McField, Pirates Week general manager, in a media release. “Anyone of any age and any skill level can get involved and have fun alongside our local pirate characters in this clean-up effort.”

People wishing to assist in the clean-up are asked to bring gloves and a reusable water container. Some clean-up tools will be supplied; water and snacks will be also be available.

“It’s been so inspiring to see the community come and help at beach cleans,” Claire Hughes, Plastic Free Cayman founder, said in the release. “I believe when people come and clean up, they get to see plastic pollution first-hand and then are much more motivated to make some simple changes to their lifestyle.”