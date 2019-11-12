2020 public holidays announced

The deputy governor’s office has confirmed all public holidays for 2020, with the exception of the Queen’s Birthday, which is anticipated to be Monday, 15 June. That date is expected to be confirmed in early 2020, according to the announcement.

The public holidays are as follows:

New Year’s Day:

Wednesday, 1 Jan.

National Heroes Day: Monday, 27 Jan.

Ash Wednesday:

Wednesday, 26 Feb.

Good Friday: Friday, 10 April

Easter Monday:

Monday, 13 April

Discovery Day:

Monday, 18 May

Queen’s Birthday: Monday, 15 June (unconfirmed)

Constitution Day:

Monday, 6 July

Remembrance Day:

Monday, 9 Nov.

Christmas: Friday, 25 Dec

Boxing Day: Monday, 28 Dec.