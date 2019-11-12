‘The Change Project’ focusses on cyberbullying

On 25 Oct. at a red-carpet premiere at Camana Bay Cinema, Logic and Vagabond Media Group launched their new documentary video titled ‘The Change Project’ as an in-depth look at cyberbullying in the Cayman Islands.

The 20-minute short documentary is the focal point of Logic’s new Corporate Social Responsibility campaign to educate the public about cyberbullying and the effects it can have on people throughout their lives.

“As [a large] telecom provider of home internet, we felt a responsibility to educate the public on the impacts of their online behaviour,” said Rob McNabb, CEO of Logic.

“We believe the first step to solving a problem is to highlight the issue, which this documentary so clearly does, and we are proud to help be a part of the solution on cyberbullying in the Cayman Islands going forward.”

Monica Walton, owner and founder of Vagabond Media Group, filmed the documentary over the last year, attending numerous events, filming at John Gray High School, interviewing experts in mental health and following local teens around to get their perspective on how they are impacted by online bullying.

“It was truly an eye-opening experience,” said Walton. “These kids opened up their lives to us and they are so brave to share their stories so that we can educate the public that online behaviour, social media bullying and people’s words have real impact on mental health and the well-being of our young people.”

Some of the stories children shared touched upon their feelings of depression, isolation and anxiety stemming from social media bullying.

The film screening was attended by approximately 150 people, including the Deputy Governor Franz Manderson and the principal of John Gray High School, Jon Clark. The film also quotes Health Minister Dwayne Seymour about how we need to come together as a community to help in the cause ‘immediately’.

Attendees at the event were asked to take the pledge against cyberbullying and to promise to promote positive online behaviour.

Logic and Vagabond Media Group have given special thanks to the Alex Panton Foundation, John Gray High School, Taya Lounge, the National Drug Council, OnCourse Cayman, and United Against Bullying for access to their organisations and for sharing their expertise in mental health and bullying.

| The film can now be seen at TheChangeProjectCayman.com or on Logic’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The public is asked to take the pledge on the website in the promotion of positive online behaviour.