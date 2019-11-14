Since the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa opened three years ago on 15 Nov. 2016, the 266-room property on Seven Mile Beach has joined the ranks of the best-rated hotels in the world, most recently taking third place in the Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards for the Caribbean, and voted 36th worldwide.

“We are delighted to celebrate our third anniversary with such positive recognition of our efforts,” said Steven Andre, general manager of the Kimpton in Cayman. “Three years is a benchmark in the life of a hotel as it’s the timeframe in which performance typically stabilises.”

With the resort the first hotel opened by the Kimpton brand outside North America, Andre says he is especially happy with how it has been embraced by the Cayman community. “Like all Kimpton hotels, we aspire to be locally loved,” said Andre. “Local residents are an important part of our business at the restaurants and spa, and we frequently have staycation rates available.

“We are delighted that so many people choose Seafire to celebrate special occasions or spend time with their families and friends. Combined with social events and conferences, we have been privileged to host a large percentage of the community at one time or another.”

Three years also happens to be a significant milestone in landscape design, as that is the time it takes for plants to mature. Developed by Dart, the Seafire resort, which includes The Residences at Seafire, has more than 32,000 plants and trees, the majority of which were propagated in Dart’s nursery.

“We describe the growth pattern in the first three years as sleep, creep, and then leap,” said Dart’s senior manager landscape design and horticulture, Whit Connors. “If you look back at photos from the opening, you will see just how much Seafire’s natural environment has blossomed and grown.”

Local trees and shrubs have design and environmental benefits as they are naturally more resilient, Connors said. “And because the buildings are set so far back from the beach, we could get creative, playing with topography and introducing secluded corners for guests’ privacy.”

Dart’s growing hotel portfolio in the Cayman Islands also includes The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, Comfort Suites and Le Soleil d’Or in Cayman Brac,

According to Mark VanDevelde, Dart’s chief executive officer, new hotels not only expand Cayman’s tourism product, buy they are also proven to raise the profile of the islands. “Seafire is testament to the benefits of a successful hotel, not just to the visitor but to the economy and wider community as well,” he said. “At Dart, we will continue to support Cayman’s tourism industry by investing in our hospitality portfolio, whether making upgrades to existing properties or exploring options for new development.”