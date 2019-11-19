Legislators are set to meet today to discuss the UK’s proposed constitutional changes.

Should they reach an agreement on the proposal, which gives more power to Cayman, it may be debated in the Legislative Assembly as early as this month.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said in the LA Monday night that he held “very productive” discussions with Opposition Leader Arden McLean on the changes and he believed they have found a way forward on the issue.

The premier tabled the proposed changes last week in the LA.

A draft order with the changes was issued together with a letter from UK Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad.

Contained in the proposed changes is a mandatory requirement for the UK to consult with the premier on any legislation or Orders in Council that may directly affect the Cayman Islands and that Cabinet offer its view on the legislation or Order.

The changes also include provisions removing the governor’s power to write legislation and standing orders, as well as the right to disallow any legislation.

Lord Ahmad, in his letter to the premier last week, said the UK would usually require a referendum for constitutional changes, unless the reforms are declared by the premier and leader of the opposition to be minor or not controversial.

McLaughlin said on Monday night that the House will meet to discuss any concerns and issues MLAs continue to have on the changes with the aim of securing agreement on the way forward that can be communicated to the UK government while Lord Ahmad is still in his post.

“Beyond that we would be dealing with a yet unknown government and minister, so there is some real time pressure to get this done,” McLaughlin said.

“The leader of the opposition and I have agreed tentatively that we should be able to move this forward by way of a motion in the House following the close of proceedings of Finance Committee,” he added.

The committee begins its meeting Wednesday.

Proposed changes;

Mandatory consultation on laws directly affecting the Cayman Islands

Removal of governor’s power to write legislation

Removal of governor’s power to write standing orders for the LA

Renaming the Legislative Assembly to Parliament

Addition of an eighth minister

Creation of Parliamentary Secretaries

Creation of a Police Service Commission