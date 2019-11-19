Referendum campaign launch speakers announced

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman has announced guest speakers for the launch of its Referendum Campaign today at Celebration Park, in George Town.

With 29 days to go before the country’s first people-initiated referendum, historian and author Roy Bodden, former Director of Tourism Angela Martins, radio personality and entrepreneur Ruthanna Young, Bodden Town MLA Chris Saunders and George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan are set to speak.

Tonight’s meeting begins at 6:30pm.

Additional Cruise Port Referendum Cayman meetings will take place:

Monday, 25 Nov. – Sir John A Cumber Primary School Hall at 7:15pm

Wednesday, 27 Nov. – Bodden Town Civic Centre at 7:15pm

Monday, 9 Dec. – Red Bay Seafarer’s Hall at 7:15pm

Monday, 16 Dec. – at Savannah Shamrock Road and Jayson Avenue at 7:15pm.