Pet of the week

Wonderful Unno is looking for his forever home. He is sweet, loving, loyal, house-trained, easy to walk, loves relaxing at home, enjoys trips to the beach and likes to be bathed.

Unno has been at the Cayman Islands Humane Society for two years and is its longest shelter resident. Whilst he has had breaks from the shelter, he really needs his forever home.

Unno needs to be the only pet in the home and would thrive with a more dog-savvy owner. He is a shelter favourite – up for anything and just wants to be your best friend!

If you are interested in adopting Unno, fostering or adopting other shelter dogs or cats, volunteering, donating, fundraising or just getting involved, please contact the Cayman Islands Humane Society at 949-1461, visit the website at www.caymanislandshumanesociety.com or email [email protected]