George Town MLAs spread Christmas cheer

Sitting under a starlit sky while enjoying a cool, gentle breeze, six dozen people who attended a special Christmas celebration in Windsor Park on Saturday night were treated to lively upbeat renditions of timeless carols such as ‘Silent Night’ and ‘Away in a Manger’.

The event was hosted by George Town South MLA Barbara Conolly and George Town West MLA David Wight.

“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” said Conolly. “We just wanted to thank everyone for all of their continued support, and what better way than bringing the community together and bring in the spirit of Christmas.”

Members of the Red Bay Gospel Band teamed up with the George Town Wesleyan Holiness Church choir to sing Christmas carols, as they stood on the top of a flatbed trailer, which was designed to look like an old Caymanian house. The audience clearly enjoyed the performance as they sang along while clapping and tapping their feet.

“When we were younger, one of the things we used to look forward to was people going around … singing Christmas carols on the back of a truck,” said Wight. “Even though it isn’t moving, it is like what we were used to when we were growing up.”

The park itself was also transformed for the season. Christmas lights were strung from the eave of the park’s cabana, and around the trunks of palm and mahogany trees. The lights, attached in the shape of a cone to resemble a Christmas tree, were topped with a star. Together Conolly and Wight switched on the lights to cheers and applause from all in attendance.

“Christmas is a time for families to get together,” said Conolly. “Although we have many different families out here tonight, this community is like one big family.”