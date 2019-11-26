Ricoh Brown scored a hat trick and four others chipped in one goal apiece as Bodden Town breezed past eastern district rival North Side 7-0 Sunday at Haig Bodden Stadium, in Bodden Town. Brown found the back of the net once in the first half and twice after the break to lead Bodden Town to the win. The victory helps Bodden Town keep pace with Scholars atop the Cayman Islands Football Association Premier League standings.

“It feels good to come out here and continue our winning ways,” said Bodden Town team captain Karl Solomon. “I am looking forward to putting on another dominant performance with the team.” Martin Cruz opened scoring in the 29th minute before Brown made it 2-0 seven minutes later. Solomon scored in the 40th minute as the hosts entered the break with a 3-0 lead.

Johnathan Ebanks opened second-half scoring on an assist from Cruz. Brown added two more goals in the 66th and 69th minutes before Tyrese Berry capped scoring with a header past the keeper in the 83rd.After conceding six goals, the visitors from North Side appeared frustrated, with several players taking part in an altercation on the pitch.

Sunday also featured two other games. Scholars beat Academy SC 5-0 at Ed Bush Field, in West Bay. Sunset topped George Town 1-0 when Tom Chipchase scored the winner in extra time. In CIFA Women’s League play, Roma Fusion and Scholars drew 1-1.

Updated league standings were not made available by the league by press time.