A 72-year-old US visitor has died after experiencing difficulties while diving on Monday.

A police statement issued Tuesday said the incident happened just before 2pm.

It was reported that a man had experienced difficulties whilst diving and was being brought to shore by his dive boat.

Officers and other emergency services responded to a location on North Church Street, George Town.

When the boat arrived, CPR was administered to the man by officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service with the assistance of police officers, until the arrival of EMS.

The man was transported to hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity has not yet been released by police.

The police statement said the man was from Mississippi.

His is the 10th water-related death for 2019.

This tally excludes the deaths of Emanuel Brown and John Turner, both of whom were killed in a boat collision.