Management and staff of Kensington Management Group recently celebrated the firm’s 20th anniversary, commemorating this milestone with a US$20,000 donation to the Insurance Managers Association of Cayman educational scholarship fund.

The fund, which was formed in 1994, provides young Caymanians with the opportunity to study abroad to further their education and build their careers. To date, IMAC has raised over $4.5 million and supported more than 50 young people in pursuing studies in all disciplines, the firm said in a press release.

The insurance manager Kensington, which was formed on 1 Oct. 1999, manages a portfolio of single parent and group captive insurance companies.

The company which previously operated out of the Genesis Building, moved into its new home, Kensington House, the former Caledonian building, on Dr. Roy’s Drive a year ago.

Starting with eight staff and 15 captives under management in 1999, Kensington now has 40 employees and 40 captives.

Kensington is the largest independent captive manager in the Cayman Islands, representing over 80% of the group captive premium and over 15% of the total premium managed in the Cayman Islands, said the press release.