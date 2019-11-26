Ogier Latin American team presents at CAIS Brazil

Ogier’s Latin American experts will be speaking at the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit Brazil in São Paulo on 3 Dec. and Rio de Janeiro on 5 Dec.

They will participate in panel discussions which will also feature presentations from investor, hedge fund manager and philanthropist Mark Yusko and Jude Scott, CEO of Cayman Finance.

The panels will cover a number of topics including industry trends and their relevance to Brazil and the Cayman Islands, Cayman local practice issues and establishing a physical presence, and the innovations which are driving the client experience.

Ogier partner Giorgio Subiotto will moderate a panel discussing the Brazil-Cayman relationship with a specific focus on the Brazilian beneficial ownership disclosure and the impacts on 4,373 accounts.

He will be joined by Ben Gillooly, director of Ogier Global in the Cayman Islands, for a session on Cayman regulatory updates which will include news on economic substance, the General Data Protection Regulation and Cayman data protection.

In his panel, Cline Glidden, a senior associate who advises on investment-related and high net worth immigration matters in Cayman, will focus on opportunities for residency, real estate and business investment in the Cayman Islands. Panellists will also discuss the EU substance requirements for Cayman and recent case studies on

family offices in Cayman. He will be joined by Sue Nickason of Dart Real Estate.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring this summit and to be playing a prominent part in the panel discussions,” Subiotto said. “This is a great opportunity to come together with leading figures in the industry and share the knowledge and expertise that we have in this market.”

In a press release, Ogier said it is active with clients throughout the region and its investment funds team acts for 40 of the top 100 investment managers in Brazil.

Ogier’s Latin American practice comprises five partners in Cayman, two in Luxembourg, and two in the BVI focussed on providing advice on funds, corporate, private wealth and banking, as well as litigation support, to clients in Latin America or who deal with Latin America.