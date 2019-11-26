A special small-business edition of Saturday Night Live in George Town will take place on Cardinall Avenue Saturday, 30 Nov., from 5pm to 12am.

The event, which is part of the George Town Revitalisation Initiative, is hosted in collaboration with the Cayman Islands Small Business Association and Cayman Thanksgiving.

About 20 small businesses will showcase their products and provide the opportunity for people to do their holiday shopping. There will also be local food plus performances by Gimistory, University College of the Cayman Islands Pandemix band and Latin jazz quintet ¡Pa’lante!, among many others.

George Town manager and revitalisation coordinator Colin Lumsden said, “Saturday Night Live in GT is about creating a space to celebrate our people, residents and our businesses, so we are excited about this small business edition and the vibrancy it will provide for the business community.”

Dawn McLean-Brady, CISBA president, thanked the Ministry of Commerce which oversees the revitalisation initiative for the opportunity to showcase small businesses.

“We are excited about this collaboration. The Minister Hon. Joey Hew and his staff continue to throw their support behind small and micro sized businesses. The aim of this edition of the event is to support small enterprises on CISBA’s small business Saturday … ,” she said in a press release. “This is the same weekend as Cayman Thanksgiving, a national celebration that supports the theme of shopping small and local.”

She added: “The holiday season is almost here, so this event will give people a jump start on their shopping. We really hope that come 30 November, everyone will shop small and just enjoy the atmosphere at Saturday Night Live in GT.”

The George Town Revitalisation Initiative is aimed at creating a modern downtown atmosphere. It also emphasises sustainability and quality of life for the George Town community, promoting walkability and connectivity and diversifying downtown through mixed-use zoning.