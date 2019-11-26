Man cleared of burglary charge

A man accused of breaking into a Prospect home has been acquitted of the charge.

This after the prosecution offered no evidence Monday in Grand Court.

Shane Connor, of East End, was alleged to have broken into the home on 8 May. Court documents revealed that the incident was captured on CCTV.

In that footage, a man was seen entering the house through a bedroom window. The man could be seen walking through the house and kicking at a door. His face was not covered and was captured on CCTV.

A police officer who had known Connor for eight years identified him as the man in the footage, according to court documents.

Connor was subsequently arrested and charged with a single count of burglary. Connor pleaded not guilty to the charge, and a two-day trial was set for Monday.

On the day of the trial, a jury was empaneled, but prior to the trial starting the prosecution offered no evidence.

Connor was acquitted of the charge and dismissed.