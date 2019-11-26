Premier Alden McLaughlin has launched a new app, which he has described as a new information-sharing initiative, to give the public a direct line to him.

The app, Caymanians 2025, will share information about ongoing programmes that relate to jobs, the economy, health, education, infrastructure and the Sister Islands, according to a press release from the premier.

The app will also present an opportunity to ask the premier questions.

McLaughlin said while he knows at this time most of the questions will focus on the debate about whether Cayman should move forward with building the cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facilities, he hopes eventually discussions will move on to other important issues affecting the country’s future.

“I’m inviting everyone in Cayman who feels their questions have not been answered. Ask me now,” said McLaughlin. “Ask me by posting on Facebook at Caymanians 2025; send me your questions on Twitter at caymanians2025, or simply email me at [email protected] I will answer your questions through the app, through social media and through a video podcast you will find on the YouTube channel, Caymanians 2025.”

The app, he said, is available for download on the Apple store and Google Play.