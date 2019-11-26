The trial for five men on accused laundering millions of dollars worth of gold through Cayman has been delayed yet again.

It was expected that on Monday the prosecution would make its opening statements in its case against Daniel Alberto Aguilar Ferriozi, Antonio Di Ventura Herrera, Pedro Jose Benavidez Natera, Juan Carlos Gonzales Infante and Kody Zander.

All five men face two counts of money laundering. It is alleged that they played varying roles in importing more than US$4 million through Cayman between 27 May and 31 May, 2019. Benavidez Natera and Gonzales Infante also face an addition charge of concealing criminal property. That charge stems from US$135,000 which was found hidden under a compartment onboard the private jet used to transport the gold into Cayman.

The men have all denied any all the allegations.

The jury was empaneled in the matter on 11 Nov. They were told to return to court on Monday, however when they returned, they were sent away once again due to legal reasons. The trial is now expected to begin on 2 Dec.

Benavidez Natera and Gonazles Infante were remanded into custody, while the rest of the defendants were released on bail.