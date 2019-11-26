The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS) said it will be attending Cruise Port Referendum Cayman meetings going forward.

This after CPR member Mario Rankin’s tyres were slashed Monday night at the grassroots group’s ‘Vote No’ meeting on Fountain Road in West Bay.

“It is the duty of the police to try to maintain public order and so as a result of this incident taking place, police officers will be maintaining a presence at the CPR meeting going forward, to prevent any such activities from re-occurring,” Media Relations Officer Jodi-Ann Powery told the Cayman Compass Tuesday in response to queries on the incident.

Rankin, speaking with the Cayman Compass Tuesday, said he was concerned by the incident, especially since the vehicle that was vandalised now belongs to his son and is used solely by him.

“I do not want my son to be at risk because he is the owner of the truck I was associated with,” Rankin said.

The truck was parked at the Sir John A. Cumber Primary School in West Bay where CPR was holding its public meeting on Monday night.

Rankin, a speaker at the meeting, said he was told his tyre was flat and when he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered that all four had been slashed.

“That totally caught me off guard and what was so scary about that is had I sent him [his son] to get something from the truck; that person armed with a knife could have still been there,” Rankin said.

He is urging whoever committed the act to leave his family out of politics.

“I cannot stop someone from having a problem with me, but I have a serious concern that they have now mistaken the truck for being mine and it could have been a potential danger for my son,” Rankin said.

He said the police contacted him about the incident, but he said the parking lot was dark and he does not believe the culprit could be easily caught.

Rankin has been one of the more vocal opponents to government’s $200 million port project and he believes the incident is connected to his public stance against the cruise berthing and cargo facility.

When contacted by the Cayman Compass, Premier Alden McLaughlin said he had no knowledge of the incident, but was disturbed by the act.

“[I] am saddened to learn of it. It is most unfortunate and is not the behaviour that is acceptable in Cayman and I do hope the perpetrator is caught quickly,” he said.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing.