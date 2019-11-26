All 177 passengers on board Spirit Airlines flight NK756 that made an emergency landing Monday at Owen Roberts International Airport have landed safety in Fort Lauderdale.

The Airbus A321 took off from Costa Rica and declared an emergency en route to Fort Lauderdale. Flight crew reported hearing sounds outside the aircraft, a Cayman Islands Airports Authority spokesperson confirmed.

Spirit Airlines sent a “recovery plane” to Grand Cayman Monday night. The passengers stayed in the departure hall until the aircraft landed at 10:11pm and took them to south Florida.

Calls and emails to a Spirit Airlines media spokesperson seeking comment on the emergency landing have gone unanswered.

Emergency responders at the airport Monday reported seeing what appeared to be smoke coming from one of the plane’s engines, according to a source close to the situation. The airplane was kept overnight to be serviced by Cayman Airways maintenance and fire services crews.

It was since cleared for flight and departed Grand Cayman Tuesday morning.