Black Friday brings great sales

This Friday is Black Friday. To the uninitiated, that might sound like something out of a horror film, but those in the know can barely contain their excitement as it creeps ever-closer.

The traditionally US event sees professional shoppers utilise those extra Thanksgiving calories to whizz around stores at unearthly hours looking for the best deals on a range of items. That celebration has filtered southward and gained popularity in Cayman over the past few years. It seems more and more local stores now wish to take part in the annual event. Check out some shops to visit this Black Friday.

Tortuga (Governors Sq.)

29 Nov.

From 10am-10pm, spend $100 and get a case of beer for $25. Also, up to 50% off all wine and spirits under the tent and 20% off selected wine and spirits in store.

The Brasserie

29 Nov.

Get huge savings on Brasserie Purveyors specialty spirits, favourite craft beers and fine wines ahead of the festive season. The Brasserie’s Black Friday two-hour sale starts at 4pm beside the Wicket Bar in Cricket Square.

Priced Right

29 Nov.-4 Dec.

Priced Right’s Black Friday Sale covers electronics, home goods and essentials and more. Doors open at 5am on Friday.

A. L. Thompson’s

29 and 30 Nov.

Doors open 6am on Friday, and 7am on Saturday. A range of deals including major discounts on TVs, BBQs, fans, power tools, kitchen utensils and fridges, furniture, bathroom vanities, tablets, home technology and more.

Cost-U-Less

29 Nov.

Doors open 4am and deals can be found on everything from TVs, children’s cars and toys to bedding, power tools, bicycles and more.

Cayman Consignment

29 Nov.

Cayman Consignment has a Black Friday sale from 8am to 5pm. Visit their store in the GKF Business Park on Godfrey Nixon Way to find reduced prices on gently used home furnishings.

Island Jewellers

28-30 Nov.

Get a head start from 5pm on Thursday at Island Plaza and 8am on Friday at Island Plaza and Camana Bay locations, with early bird pricing running until noon on Friday. Examples of early bird deals are blue topaz earrings for US$49 down from retail of US$119, aquamarine bracelet for US$129 down from retail of US$229 and a gold and diamond necklace for US$79 down from retail price of US$249. Black Friday specials run through Saturday.

Tony’s Toys

29 and 30 Nov.

Sale starts at 7:30am on Friday and runs until 3pm on Saturday. 20% off all tyres, 20-50% off Shell oils and lubricants, oil change specials from $35 (book in advance or collect a coupon or pre-paid voucher on Friday or Saturday), discounts on children’s vehicles, special pricing on select vehicles, with specials on financing from Fidelity.

Sports Supply Cayman

29 Nov.

Doors open at 9am. Savings such as Nordic Trac Treadmill for $995 down from $1750, select Suunto Core models from $165 with a saving of up to $265, floats from $22 with a savings of $200, and paddle boards from $499 and much more.

Kirk Freeport

28-30 Nov.

30-50% off new watches, jewellery, accessories and fragrances. Save on top brands including John Hardy, Alex and Ani, Doves, Diesel, Marc Jacobs, Kate Spade, Fossil Leather, Mikimoto, Chopard, Marco Bicego, Hearts On Fire, Broggian, Mimi, Ippolita, Lagos, Messika, Miseno, Pasquale Bruni, Roberto Coin, Swarovski, and more. Also take an additional 10% off their recently reduced sale TAG pricing until 2 Dec. Sales take place at Bayshore Mall, Cardinall Avenue and The Strand locations.

Kirk Office

29 Nov.-2 Dec.

Doors open at 7am. Save on laptops, desktops, printers from

29 Nov-2 Dec. Office furniture deals run from 28-30 Nov.

Office Supply

29 Nov.-7 Dec.

Savings such as $200 off a JVC 49” Class 4K Ultra HD TV, an Omen Gaming Bundle for $1660 down from $1800, and a curved 27” Samsung TV for $265 down from $370. Doors open at 8am.