National Gallery gala offers ‘A Night at the Museum’

Walk a night in Van Gogh’s shoes or embody your true Frida when art comes to life after dark at the National Gallery’s annual fundraiser.

It is rumoured that in a museum, something is always waking up when the sun goes down. This Friday, you can witness the magic firsthand at the gala being held on the grounds of the gallery. Not to be confused with the Ben Stiller fantasy-comedy of the same name, this year’s event promises to surprise and enthrall all of those attending. Guests will be enticed to experience culture and cuisine in a new light and discover ways in which the gallery comes to life after dark. This includes haute festival-style dining, live entertainment, an exciting live auction and dancing under the stars until the early hours.

“The annual gala is one of Cayman’s most anticipated events, which has become a highlight of the gallery’s year, both for our team and our guests,” said Meegan Ebanks, head of business and facilities. “We work diligently to create new experiences and opportunities that keep our audience excited in an effort to ensure our community remains engaged with the gallery for years to come.”

The National Gallery’s gala serves not only as a night to inspire and celebrate the appreciation of art, but also to raise essential funds that ensure its facilities remain admission-free and accessible for all. This also includes offerings of over 40 educational classes, lectures and events that engage students from ages 3 to 103.

Guests will be drawn into a mystical world and reminded that art is not always where they expect it to be, never knowing what awaits behind gallery doors. With an eye on the classics such as ‘The Mona Lisa’ by Leonardo da Vinci, Vincent Van Gogh’s ‘Self Portrait’ and Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, guests are encouraged to be imaginative in their dress. Get into character by visiting the gallery’s curated Pinterest page for inspirational ideas: https://www.pinterest.com/natgalcayman/night-at-the-museum-ngci-gala-2019/

Get to know your gallery

Established in 1997, the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is the country’s leading visual arts museum, exhibition facility and education centre, charged with promoting and encouraging the appreciation and practice of the visual arts in the Cayman Islands. This mission is achieved through exhibitions, education/outreach programmes, school tours, community festivals, and ongoing research projects.

Holding up to six exhibitions annually in its central exhibition space and in satellite venues around Grand Cayman and the Sister Islands, the gallery’s curatorial team strives to create a balance between exhibitions of quality Caymanian artwork and collaborations with artists from further afield; this is achieved by working with a broad cross-section of artists ranging from site-specific work to more traditional gallery-based projects.

The gallery is at the forefront of visual arts education in the Cayman Islands, hosting over 60 public programmes monthly, across all three islands. These programmes combine art education with enriching creative experiences to foster creativity, help build self-esteem, and provide effective and invaluable explorations of cultural heritage, national identity and community values.

Ticket Details: