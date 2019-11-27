Thanksgiving treats

Where to get your turkey fix

Dig out the elastic-waisted trousers and gather with friends and family to reflect on life’s blessings – Thanksgiving is upon us. The Canadians paved the way in October, and now it is time for the American and Caymanian festivities. Whichever camp you fall into, here are some restaurant options for those who want to gorge without the groundwork.

The Kimpton Seafire

Resort & Spa

A Thanksgiving Feast at the Beach Deck features classic dishes and Caribbean favourites. Food stations, local ceviche, slow-roasted organic farm turkeys and carved-to-order Bodden Town pumpkins are followed by s’mores and a live band.

Price: Adults $78, children 6-12 $35, children 3-5 $20.

Call 746-4111 or email [email protected]

The Ritz-Carlton,

Grand Cayman

On 28 Nov. there is a Thanksgiving buffet in the Cayman Islands Royal Ballroom from 5-7:30pm.

Price: Adult $125, children 6-12 years $60, children 3-5 years $30.

Seven Restaurant’s Thanksgiving dinner option on 28 Nov. from 5:30pm has a prix fixe menu.

Price: Adult $85, children 6-12 years $45, children 3-5 years $18.

Family Thanksgiving cabana dinners on Seven Mile Beach are available from 7-9pm with a minimum of six guests.

Price: Adult $115, children 6-12 years $60, children 3-5 years $30. Cabana set-up fee for 6 to 10 guests is $450 and for 11 to 18 guests is $650.

On 29 Nov., a Thanksgiving beach BBQ from 6:30-9pm includes marshmallow roasting, live entertainment and fun activities.

Price: Adult $110, children 6-12 years $50, children 3-5 years $30.

On 1 Dec., Seven’s Thanksgiving Brunch takes place from noon-3pm.

Price: Adult with champagne $98, adult without champagne $78, children under 12 years $30.

Reservations for all of the above may be made by calling 815-6912.

XQ’s

XQ’s is offering a Thanksgiving special with brick oven roasted pumpkin soup, roasted turkey, stuffing, sweet potato mash, green beans, gravy and cranberry sauce.

Price: $22.95

Call 947-9770 for more information.

Grand Old House and

The Wharf

Both restaurants are offering Thanksgiving-inspired menus alongside regular a la carte options. The three-course menus will consist of soup, turkey with all the trimmings and a seasonally inspired dessert.

Price: Lunch, $30, dinner $45

Call 949-9333 to reserve at Grand Old House, or 949-2231 to reserve at The Wharf.

Copper Falls

Copper Falls is featuring oven-baked turkey with turkey gravy and homemade cranberry sauce. Sides of homemade stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes and julienne of mixed vegetables accompany the star of the show, followed by fresh pumpkin pie. A highball, beer or martini is included.

Price: $32.95

Call 945-4755 to make reservations.

Tillies

From noon-8pm, Tillies is offering smoked turkey breast, turkey leg confit and stuffing with family-style sides including green bean casserole, mac ‘n’ cheese, coconut roasted sweet potato, cider-braised greens, corn bread and cranberry sorrel sauce. Dessert options include pumpkin pie and sticky toffee pudding.

Price: $60, $30 for under-12s

Call 949-3491, email [email protected] or visit tillies.ky to make reservations.

Luca

Luca is serving a turkey buffet alongside their a la carte menu. Choose from items including roast turkey, honey glazed baked ham, gravy, cranberry sauce, sweet potato mash, roasted root vegetables, Brussels sprouts and pumpkin pie.

Price: $31.95

Call 623-4550 or email [email protected] for more information.

Lobster Pot

Alongside their regular menu, Lobster Pot is offering pumpkin soup topped with Alaskan king crab meat for $12.50, roasted turkey breast, white wine and rosemary gravy, herbed stuffing, roasted vegetables, creamy mash potatoes and cranberry sauce for $35.95, and pumpkin cheesecake for $9.50.

Call 949-2736 to make reservations.

Brasserie

Brasserie is preparing a Thanksgiving meal from 5-10pm. Appetizer options are spiced pumpkin soup or local beet salad; main courses are turkey roulade with Yukon potato puree, pumpkin and green apple stuffing, long beans, garden sorrel tartar and smoked gravy, or ‘Brasserie Catch’ with callaloo gnocchi, roasted garden carrots and scotch bonnet beurre blanc. Dessert is apple and garden sorrel strudel with vanilla crème fraiche ice cream. A la carte is also available.

Price: $50 per person.

Call 945-1815 for reservations.

Cayman Cabana

Cayman Cabana is hosting an American Thanksgiving-inspired farm-to-table dinner on 28 Nov. at 7:30pm. Delights include green bean casserole, roasted pumpkin soup, sweet potato casserole, fresh market catch fish with cranberry sorrel chutney, pumpkin pie and more.

The Cayman Thanksgiving farm-to-table dinner on 1 Dec. at 7pm features traditional Caymanian dishes with a twist.

On Sunday, a Cayman Thanksgiving menu is available from 9am-10pm, featuring Cayman-style lobster, stewed conch, turtle, stew beef, market catch fresh fish and sides including breadkind, callaloo, fritters and plantain.

Email [email protected] for reservations.

Seaharvest

Seaharvest Restaurant is serving turkey, ham, stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, assorted fresh seasonal vegetables, plantain, sweet yams, cranberry sauce and bread rolls all for $21 and pumpkin pie for $7.50.

Call 945-1383 for reservations.

George Town Yacht Club

GTYC offers a Thanksgiving special of pumpkin and feta soup for $6, roast turkey with all the trimmings for $18, and pumpkin pie for $7.

Call 947-4892 for reservations.

Take-home options: