A total of 23 people in the Cayman Islands are confirmed to have contracted dengue, according to the latest update provided Tuesday by the Public Health Department.

That includes eight new cases since 8 Nov., when the results for 37 additional tests conducted by the Caribbean Public Health Agency were received.

“Of these eight new cases, three patients had travelled to a country with year-round transmission of dengue, while five had no travel history, which suggests (those persons) acquired dengue within the Cayman Islands,” the statement said.

This brings the total number of confirmed dengue results since the first locally transmitted case in October, to 14 local and nine imported cases.

The department said to date, confirmed cases have been distributed among East End, George Town, West Bay and Bodden Town.

Cayman, Public Health said, has sent a total of 139 samples to CARPHA to be investigated for dengue.

The department said of that number, 33 people were admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital and Health City Cayman Islands, showing clinical symptoms that might potentially be dengue.