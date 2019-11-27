Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell, Jingle Bell Run

Join the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre (CICC) as it kicks off the festive season with the annual Jingle Bell 5K/10K Walk/Run on Sunday at 7am.

The much-anticipated event will begin and end at the Holiday Inn in Safehaven, and to add to the celebration, a breakfast will follow, along with the opportunity to meet Santa.

“The Jingle Bell Run is our longest-running fundraiser, with walkers and runners embracing the festivities that the holiday season brings,” said Michelle Lockwood, CICC board member and chair of the fundraising committee. “We are moved every year by the generosity and support of our sponsors, participants and volunteers, as we recognise the power and unity a community can create when moving together.”

2018 was the event’s largest turnout to date, with over 550 participants. Organisers hope there will be an increase in numbers this year. Raffle prizes will be available for race participants and there will be a special prize for the best decorated tree race shirt.

The entry fee is $25 per person in advance and $30 on the day. The Jingle Bell Run is family-friendly, so all ages are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be the fastest to win a prize. Random prize drawings include dinner at Andiamo at The Ritz-Carlton, a sunset sail from Red Sail Sports, dive certificates, beauty treatments and a staycation at the Marriott.

The Crisis Centre is fundraising to build a new shelter for local victims and their children, as the current shelter no longer sufficiently meets the needs of the number of victims seeking refuge.

About the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre provides shelter for victims of domestic abuse and their children. Its vision is to close its doors forever because its services are no longer needed. Until such time, it will continue to provide support, counselling and refuge for families of domestic violence, and advocate for these voiceless victims. It carries out its mission by providing safe shelter for abused women and their children; a 24-hour toll free crisis line; a teen and young adults afterschool programme for at-risk youth; a walk-in centre for all victims of domestic violence; and ongoing support and services. Estella’s Place, its public-facing office, is located in Crown Square on Eastern Avenue. For more information visit: www.cicc.ky.

Registration is now open on www.caymanactive.com/jingle. Sponsorship opportunities for all levels are available to support this event. Visit

www.cicc.ky/events or contact [email protected] for more information.