The Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa is partnering with Feed our Future Cayman to brighten Christmas for local children.

The hotel is setting up a “Wish Tree” in the lobby on 2 Dec.

Seafire guests and locals are encouraged to pick a favourite ornament and donate the funds to Feed Our Future Cayman.

All proceeds raised will be used to provide free school meals to a child or family in need.

Nearly 200 Cayman children benefit from the school meal programme each year. Feed our Future says it can provide one school lunch to a child in need for $6. With $1,000, the organisation can deliver a school lunch to a child in need for an entire school year.

The Kimpton Seafire’s holiday wish for 2020 of “No child left hungry” was the inspiration behind the tree, said Jenna Snyman manager of Camp Seafire, which features supervised programmes for children.

She said Camp Seafire coordinators were touched to be able to use their passion for kids to help Cayman’s community and be a part of a project that impacts the lives of children beyond its doors.

The Kimpton set aside a special Christmas-themed room and provided paints, glitter, aprons and bulbs for kids to make the ornaments with the hotel team’s support.

Feed our Future

A nonprofit organisation, Feed Our Future Cayman, exists to solve childhood hunger and support the intellectual nourishment of children in the Cayman Islands through the funding of nutritionally balanced school meals to children in need.