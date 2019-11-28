First Assembly Church of God’s Singing Christmas Tree event takes place this weekend at the Lions Centre.

The free family event is set for 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

It features a host of singers performing on stage in an artificial 21-foot-tall Christmas tree complete with twinkling lights, garlands and a light show. In its ninth season, this event has previously drawn crowds in excess of 3,000.

Featured this year will be international guests such as soloist Gillian Seecharan-Nancoo of Trinidad and Pastor Ferdinand Nicholls of Barbados, who helps organise the event every year. Nicholls has been instrumental in the production since it began.

Several local schools will be performing, including dancers from the University College of the Cayman Islands and the Centre Pointe Studio. The tree ensemble is made up of different church choirs.

According to church pastor Torrance Bobb, the tree itself always changes, but the message of God’s love always remains the same.

His wife, Elsa, choir director and musical producer, started the singing Christmas tree in 2011.

History

Singing Christmas trees in one form or another have been around since the 1930s in the US.

Since then they have been enjoyed in various styles all over the world including the US, Canada, Europe and the Caribbean.