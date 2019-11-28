Man sentenced for burgling four homes

A West Bay man who ransacked four homes during a spate of drug-fuelled burglaries was sentenced to five years and four months behind bars.

Appearing before Justice Roger Chapple on Tuesday, 26 Nov., Jude Roland Theobalds sat in silence as the sentence was handed out.

Theobald was due to stand trial for four burglaries that took place between 10 Dec. 2018 and 4 Jan. 2019, during which he stole more than $37,000 in jewellery and cash.

Theobald admitted to committing the burglaries while “high on cocaine” for two months.

“Your social inquiry report reveals that you have had nearly 20 years of history with the courts,” said Justice Chapple. “You first appeared before these courts in 2000, for a then burglary charge.”

Since his first run-in with the courts, Theobald has struggled with substance addiction, having started using cocaine in his 20s and then moving on to crack-cocaine in his 30s. The court heard of the horrific death of his mother when he was 16 that tremendously impacted his life.

“You have had long spells of abstaining from drugs, but each time you relapsed,” said Justice Chapple. “You have said that you cannot stop using drugs and I believe you. While you need help, I do think the time has come to protect the public from you.”

The court heard that one of the victims had to increase security at her home to the point where she now feels like a “prisoner in her own home”. Another victim was also burgled several years ago, and by breaking into her home, Theobald forced her to relive the painful memories of the first instance.

“How dare you break into the homes of decent, hardworking people,” said Justice Chapple.

He handed down a sentence of five years and four months for the two most serious burglaries, and three years for the two lesser burglaries. All the sentences are to run concurrently, so Theobald will serve five years and three months. Justice Chapple ordered that all the time spent in custody be deducted from his sentence.