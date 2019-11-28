Nadia Powery sentenced for stealing $400K

Nadia Miranda Powery has been sentenced to six years behind bars for stealing $400,000 from two employers.

Powery, 35, is a single mother of five children. She pleaded guilty to eight counts of theft, one count of obtaining a pecuniary advantage by deception, and one count of false accounting.

The initial seven counts of theft that occurred between December 2015 and November 2016 totalled US$350,000. At the time, Powery was employed as an accounts manager for a local short-term rental company. The court heard that Powery was able to steal money from her employer because she had access to signed blank cheques. She also transferred substantial amounts of money to family members.

A portion of the money was spent on medical fees for her young son, as well as to pay for other personal bills. However, she also purchased a $20,000 car and spent a vast amount of the money on lavish vacations.

After the theft was discovered, she was fired and the police notified.

Powery was then able to secure employment with an insurance company, where the eighth and final count of theft occurred. Within months of starting that new job, Powery had stolen CI$19,975. This time Powery took the money by falsifying insurance policies.

The theft was not detected until a customer complained about discrepancies over receipts showing how much they had actually paid and what the company’s system reflected. It was then that the company learnt Powery had failed to disclose her previous case.

For the first seven counts of theft, Powery was sentenced to three years and four months in prison; on the count of obtaining property by deception, she was sentenced to two years to run concurrently. For the eighth count of theft, she was sentenced to two years and eight months. She also received a sentence of 20 months for one count of false accounting. The second set of charges were also ordered to run concurrent to each other, but consecutively to the first set, thereby leaving her with a total of six years in prison.

The final sentence reflects a discount for the guilty pleas to all the charges. An additional count of forgery was left on her file.