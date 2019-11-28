Season wraps up for Cayman junior tennis

The Cayman Islands Tennis Club PwC Junior Grand Prix Finals concluded Saturday, 23 Nov., at the Ritz-Carlton Courts. It was the last tournament for 2019 in Cayman’s junior tennis circuit, which features top junior players that qualified earlier in the year to earn a spot to play at the year-end event.

Spectators were treated to highly competitive final in the 18 and under division. Oskar Bjuro took on Lauren Fullerton and the match was back-and-forth with Fullerton taking the first set 5-7 but Bjuro charging back with a 6-3 win in the second, forcing a decisive third. There, Bjuro was serving for the match at 5-2 but Fullerton managed to break back twice before eventually losing 7-5. In that same age group, Jakub Neveril topped Jake Booker for bronze, 5-7, 7-6(4), 2-0. In the 14 and under class, Rafael Wejbora took gold after his 6-2, 6-2 win over Jake Fagan. Phin Ellison took 3rd place in the age group with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Josh Richardson. In the 10 and under final, Leo Frank defeated Mico Samson, 6-4, 6-4. Noah Mitten claimed third after defeating Lea Neverilova, 6-4, 6-4. The culminating event also honoured the year-end top players, with Jake Booker, Rafael Wejbora and Noah Mitten all taking top player of the year in their respective divisions.

Special awards:

Best Sportsmanship Award:

Daniel Suico

Most Improved Player:

Leo Frank

The Paul Howard Award:

Jay Jackson