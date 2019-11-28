Trot, you turkeys!

Whether you are preparing to run the Cayman Islands Marathon in December or just want to shift some of that Thanksgiving Dinner off your midriff, the annual Turkey Trot 5K/10K Walk/Run is a fine way to get on the road.

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels is looking to the public to sign up and participate, with all funds raised going towards ending senior hunger in the Cayman Islands. This is also the last timed run on the calendar before the Cayman Islands Marathon, and so can double as a training exercise for those running in the upcoming big race.

Register today and you’ll be entered to win spot prizes, a placement trophy, and a participation medal for the first 100 across the finish line. The entry fee includes a delicious complimentary omelette station and continental breakfast after the finish line.

The walk/run begins and ends at the Holiday Inn Resort at Safehaven. Check-in time is 6am and the ‘starting gun’ is at 6:30am. Refreshments will be served at 7:30am with the prize draw at 7:45am.

The first 200 participants receive a complimentary T-shirt. There will be a prize for best costume.

Entry fees are: $25 adult (ages 18+); $15 junior (ages 11-17); $10 children (ages 4-10).

Race categories for the timed 5K and 10K: male / female / junior / adult / senior (55+).

Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels

Started by Martha McField and officially recognised as Meals on Wheels in 1997, the organisation provides free, hot, nutritious meals to seniors, the homebound and the disabled throughout the Cayman Islands. This service supplies them with the assistance needed to retain their self-worth and independence and the ability to remain in their homes. Isolation is a major issue for many seniors and the social contact provided by more than 100 volunteers offers some relief for these individuals.

At inception, Cayman Islands Meals on Wheels was feeding 14 seniors, three days a week. In 2014, it fed 170 seniors in three districts with a partial presence in a fourth, with over 37,000 meals being prepared and delivered. It presently serves over 40,000 meals in all five districts.

Register for the Turkey Trot online at www.caymanactive.com/registrations. For more information on Meals on Wheels, or to volunteer, visit www.mealsonwheels.ky.