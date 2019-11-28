Pink Ladies Christmas Bazaar

If you are dreaming of a pink Christmas this year, that is probably because the Pink Ladies will be holding their annual Christmas Bazaar at the ARC in Camana Bay this Saturday from 2-5pm.

Over the past 36 years, locations have changed as the bazaar has grown in popularity, but what hasn’t changed is the $5 price of entry. The Pink Ladies declare that the event should be affordable for everyone, young and old. Since the closure of the Pink Ladies Coffee Shop at the Cayman Islands Hospital, the Christmas Bazaar has become the Pink Ladies major fundraiser, with all profits going to local charities.

For what is likely the best deal on the island, $5 gets each visitor a choice of homemade sandwiches, cakes, cookies, tea or fruit punch that they can enjoy while watching a steady stream of holiday entertainment by the National Choir, Cayman Youth Choir, Miss Jackie’s Dance School, two high school bands, and a demo by the Purple Dragon Martial Arts School to delight the kids.

Those patrons looking for home-made jams, preserves and holiday baking will find it all at the Country Kitchen, prepared by the industrious Pink Ladies.

Children will be entertained by Santa, have access to henna tattoos or face-painting and mini portraits. There will also be a large selection of attractive and useful craft items made by members and a silent auction table.

Fancy your luck in the raffle? Chances are very good that you will win something, as there will be about 50 prizes to be won. The NCVO will have a white elephant sale table, the Humane Society will offer books for sale, the Jasmine stall will feature Christmas gifts and other items and outside, the Garden Club of Grand Cayman will have a large variety of plants on sale.

If you have not yet purchased your tickets, you can get them at the event.

The Pink Ladies

The Pink Ladies Volunteer Corps is a service organisation whose members volunteer in various roles within the community such as the Tea for Older Persons Month, reading to children at the Cayman Islands Public Libraries and assisting at the Jasmine Villa. The craft group meets on Tuesday mornings throughout the year at the South Sound Dart Park.

Funds raised by the corps benefit community projects such as the NCVO, The Pines Retirement Home, the Lighthouse School, the Special Olympics Cayman Islands and more.

The Pink Ladies are always looking for new members and there are many ways to be involved. If you are interested in taking part in one of their community events, email [email protected]

The Pink Ladies Bazaar will be held at the Arts and Recreation Centre (ARC) in Camana Bay on Saturday from 2-5pm. Entry is only $5. Parking is available onsite.