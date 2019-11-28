Pet of the week

Mary is a young cat who unfortunately was surrendered to the shelter due to her previous owners’ allergies. At the shelter she quickly became a staff and volunteer favourite, as she is so sweet and friendly. She lost her eye due to an infection but that has not affected her in any way. She has been in a foster home so is fully house-trained and litter-trained. If you are looking for a friendly, child-proof, sweet kitty-kat, please consider Mary!

