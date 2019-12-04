Taking issue with Carnival CEO’s comments on port

Excellent interview and video with Mr. Arnold Donald, CEO and president of Carnival Corporation, regarding pros and cons of removing tendering operations from cruise ships to Hog Sty Bay in George Town. Mr. Donald, well-spoken and respectful toward Cayman’s historical referendum, made it clear that Carnival’s mantras are ‘Happy Crew, Happy Guests’, and that tendering guests (instead of berthing the mega cruise ships in town) makes for ‘Unhappy Queues, Unhappy Guests’.

Mr. Donald promised that berthing in a new spacious port for mega cruise ships will provide hundreds of jobs for Caymanians, jobs for crews and guests. If the port isn’t built, Mr. Donald promised a decline in Cayman’s tourism, to the detriment of the Caymanian economy.

Beware false promises and ifs and buts by huge cruise companies who are in the business of selling thousands of itineraries per year and making mega-dollars from cruise passengers. ‘If ifs and buts were candy and nuts, it’d be Christmas every day’. Merry Christmas!

Nan Socolow