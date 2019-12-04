Don’t remove the coral

How sad to read that the destruction of Cayman’s irreplaceable coral reef is even up for consideration. Four thoughts on the subject spring to mind:

– The issue would appear to have arisen as ‘One half of the world cannot understand the pleasures of the other’ – Jane Austen

– The peace of mind of all Caymanians is at stake here and ‘We should study carefully that which will best promote a tranquil state of mind’ – Horace

– It might even be said that there is a certain spiritual dimension to this matter as ‘the splendour of precious stones is nothing but heaven breaking through the veil of the world’ – Thomas Traherne

– And, finally, let us not forget Joni Mitchell’s warning about cutting down all the trees and putting them in a tree museum.

Enough said, don’t you think?

Mike Spragg