Cousteau clarifies Cayman port position

In the early stages of this process, I was asked to voice my environmental concerns on video regarding a proposed cruise and cargo port enhancement project in the Cayman Islands. At that time, I had some serious concerns based on a 2015 EIA document and information that supported that document.

Since that time, I have spoken with the preferred bidders, Verdant Isle Port Partners, and reviewed the most recent plans, and I am impressed by the amount of work that has gone into responding to the concerns raised by members of the Cayman Islands community. Now is the time for all interested parties in the community to get an understanding of the latest plans and collectively determine what is best for the Cayman Islands.

The Cayman Islands are a beautiful destination, and I’m impressed by the significant efforts being made by Verdant Isle Port Partners and the Cayman Islands Government to ensure a delicate but ever important balance is struck to ensure sustainable development.

Editor’s note: Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society has been working with Carnival Cruise Lines, one of the partners in the Verdant Isle consortium, since September, 2019 on its global environmental initiatives and policies.