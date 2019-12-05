Verdant Isle Port Partners, the consortium selected as the preferred bidder on the $200 million cruise and cargo berthing project, released a brief statement Wednesday in response to a court decision to delay the referendum on the port vote.

The statement said the consortium is looking forward to the outcome of the judicial review hearing on the handling of the referendum.

It added, “Verdant Isle Port Partners believes the information being distributed to date via a variety of channels including public and stakeholder meetings, social media, online resources and media relations, has been effective in addressing many of the concerns raised by some members of the community.

“Since the commencement of our negotiations as preferred bidder, we have remained firmly committed to making adjustments to the project plans to address issues raised, to ensure this project is undertaken in an environmentally responsible way.

“As we have discussed during the meetings, if the project is able to proceed, we will resume our ongoing efforts to strive for continual improvement that will minimise and mitigate the impacts of the project. Additionally, more detailed studies will be undertaken to inform any further adjustments to the plans.”