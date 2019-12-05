Grateful for Kirkconnells’ commitment to Cayman

I have always loved the deeply-rooted kindness of Cayman. Although, recently there appears to be an absence of this kindness buried in the bitterness that has washed over the island as the vote for the port grows near.

As I walked around at the recent Hedge Funds Care event admiring the donated jewellery behind the numerous glass cases, I noticed a sign in each case that read, Kirk Freeport. I reflected on other places I have seen similar signs over the years and thought of the Breast Cancer Gala, numerous school events, children’s sporting events and Humane Society events.

I flash to members of the Kirkconnell family volunteering every week at Sunday school and think back to attending events hosted by Kirk Freeport on Cardinall Avenue and at Bayshore Mall. As I replay these events, certainly recognising there are many more, it occurred to me the Kirkconnell name is always quietly present helping support and protect the children, adults, animals, churches, schools and needs of the Cayman Islands.

“As you grow older, you will discover that you have two hands — one for helping yourself, the other for helping others.” – Audrey Hepburn

Wherever you stand on the port debate there is one thing certainly not debatable: the Kirkconnell family has humbly helped others and this community incredibly well for eight generations. A Caymanian family that in my opinion is the gold standard of ‘Cayman Kind’ while holding part of its history and remains a family that is part of the good in this community.

Follow your hearts, have opinions, be passionate and vote, but while on your quest to achieve whichever goal you choose please remember to be humble, be thankful and when all is said and done, remain Cayman Kind.

“What if you woke up tomorrow with only the things you said thank you for today?” – Unknown

On this week of giving thanks, I want to say thank you to the entire Kirkconnell family and the other local families that humbly donate, volunteer and most importantly keep Cayman Kind in this community very much alive.

Margaret Fantasia