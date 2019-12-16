Dead dog lands woman in court

Carlene Anne Lindsay Brown of North Side appeared before Summary Court on Friday, 13 Dec., to answer a charge of cruelty to an animal.

According to court documents, on 23 July, the Department of Agriculture received a report of a suspected case of animal cruelty at Brown’s home. When DoA officers arrived, Brown informed them that the dog had died, and directed them to the animal.

Court documents reveal the officers found the dog’s decomposing body chained to a tree, with its head severed. Brown was arrested and charged with cruelty to an animal.

The charge alleges that Brown “failed to make provisions through a third party for the animal to be able to move freely, to provide reasonable shelter from the sun and rain, or to ensure that the animal has access to drinking water and food”.

On Friday, Brown pleaded not guilty. She was released on bail and a Summary Court trial has been set for 31 March 2020.