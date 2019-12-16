Keep cruise port out of George Town

I also agree that the pace of development and increase in [the number of] cars are detrimental. I know that George Town’s own infrastructure needs to be updated.

But I disagree with placing a new port facility right in the heart of George Town. It is more congested than it should be. If a new freight port is needed, place it somewhere else. It is ugly.

The new airport brings in longer term tourists who will spend more money.

Keep the coral and environment in George Town.

Let’s not change our great unique island into another Miami Beach.

Beverley Simpson