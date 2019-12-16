Camana Bay Aquatic Club hosted 165 athletes at the annual Coconut Cup swim meet over the weekend. Competitors from three swimming clubs took part, as well as members of two swim schools. The three-day event featured swimmers ranging in ages from 6 to 18. The format included heats and finals, with the hosts fnishing on top, followed by Stingray Swim Club and Seven Mile Swimmers. The Coconut Cup is so named because the trophy is made from pieces of a coconut tree.

The event marks the last major meet for this calendar year. The high level of competition enabled 12 swimmers to achieve times which qualiied them for the CARIFTA Games in April 2020 and the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Championships in June. “Our team has been working hard to understand that the little things in practice make a difference, and it was evident this weekend that all of those small skills they have been working on contributed to their results,” said Camana Bay Aquatic Club head coach Hayley Palmer. “From our youngest to our oldest, the sense of camaraderie and support for each other was overwhelming, and that definitely helped many of them hit some big personal targets.”

She added, “With the timing of the meet providing ideal preparation for swimmers looking to qualify for National Team selection, the results from the three major swim clubs on the island certainly didn’t disappoint.” The swimmers who did not make the cut at the weekend meet only have a handful of opportunities left to try to qualify for the 2020 meets. The deadline to qualify for the CARIFTA Games is in early March, so many swimmers will have their sights set on the Cayman Islands Aquatic Sports Association Nationals set for 27 Feb.