Cayman Alternative Investment Summit boosts women speakers

Organisers of the Cayman Alternative Investment Summit 2020 announced half of all speakers at the conference on 6-7 Feb. 2020 at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa will be women.

The seventh annual investment conference, hosted by the Dart Family Office in partnership with RBC and KPMG, will feature more than 80 speakers and moderators.

They include Leda Braga, CEO of Systematica; Elaine Crocker, president of Moore Capital Management; Breanne Madigan, head of Global Institutional Markets at Ripple; Tracy McHale Stuart, managing partner and CEO of Corbin Capital Partners; and Nancy Davis, founder and CIO, Quadratic Capital Management, according to a press release.

Anthony Cowell, chairman of the conference editorial board and head of asset management at KPMG in Cayman, said, “For the leaders of tomorrow, the future is inclusive, and we believe it is critical for CAIS20 to be consistent with a commitment to gender equality.”

With half of the speakers leading women from the industry the content at the conference would be further elevated, he noted. “As one of the leading global alternatives conferences, we hope that other organisations will follow our lead and commit to achieving speaker gender equality at their events,” Cowell added.

Focussing on the theme ‘Global. Digital. Responsible.’, the summit is expected to attract more than 500 fund managers, institutional investors, economists and academics for two days of talks about the future of alternative investing at the intersection of globalisation, digitalisation and responsible investing, according to the press release.

With a wide range of panels and keynote discussions, CAIS20 will cover topics including the future of ESG (environmental, social and governance) and sustainable investing, evaluating the dynamics of trade and currency wars, the explosion of alternative data and the use of artificial intelligence.

Jackie Doak, Dart’s president of business development and CAIS editorial board member, said one of the most important issues expected to drive discussion about the alternatives industry at the conference is how to achieve a more sustainable future for coming generations.

“Whether we are talking about responsible investing or sustainable development, achieving gender equality and diversity is key, resulting in social and economic benefits for business and for the community at large,” she said.

Registration for CAIS20 is now live at cais.ky, with early bird prices available until 31 Dec. 2019.