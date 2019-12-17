Police arrested 12 people in relation to illegal gambling after executing a search warrant at a bar in George Town.

Just after 10:30am on Sunday, 15 Dec., RCIPS officers searched the licensed premises off Dorcy Drive. The search warrant was issued under the Gambling law.

Police seized around $16,000 in cash, which police said was believed to be criminal property.

Eleven men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of unlawful gambling, possession of criminal property and other related offenses.

All 12 were subsequently released on police bail pending further investigations.