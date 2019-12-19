Cayman’s courts among best in the world

I have read with a heavy heart your unjust and unfair [article] headed ‘Lack of performance measures hampers assessment’ on page 2 of the Cayman Compass of 11 Dec. 2019.

What price is justice? At what cost is spending time with a client facing a criminal matter, preparing and arguing a matter in law and then spending time in reaching a resolution to a problem? You have to spend time to help those that need our help in their moment of need.

I challenge those that say that there is a ‘Lack of performance measures’ to spend a day with me at court. Let me advocate that there are performance measures already in place. We have some of the best judges in the world working in Cayman; we have judges from all over the world. Is this not an indicator of the fact that the performance of our courts is again some of the best in the world? Cases arrive in the Summary Court where our magistrates work and complete their lists, all within a timely fashion.

I know for a fact that legal aid and the listing work seven days a week and, it would appear, 24 hours a day. I have had correspondence in the evenings and at weekends; this is an indicator of the passion and extremely dedicated commitment of these officers. If you look closely at the functionality of the Summary Court, you will see human performance measures that are some of the best in the world. You just need to look!

Keith Myers