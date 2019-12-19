Edna Moyle Primary School wins veterans award

North Side’s Edna Moyle Primary School has won the Cayman Islands Veterans Association mahogany shield.

The shield, part of the association’s question-and-answer project, is awarded to primary school children demonstrating their knowledge of the island’s heritage and history through a competitive quiz.

In addition to being honoured with this year’s shield, the school was paid a visit by 99-year-old retired schoolteacher Thelma Range during a special assembly on Wednesday.

Past students Goodman Powery and Winston Connolly were recognised for sportsmanship and Sophie Ebanks-Gibbs for aceing the National Achievement Test for North Side Primary school in 1983.

“I am not only shocked and surprised, but happy to know that you continue to win prizes and to make a special name for North Side School – keep it up,” said Range.

“It’s one of the most beautiful distinctions, and I know you look forward to the days when you will win not only one shield but several shields, and I look forward to reading about you in the papers and on the news,” Range added.

She said she was happy to be there and for the school in remembering her. “I am looking forward for the days to hear wonderful things from you little ones because in no time you will be great men and women of today,” Range told students.

The association’s vice president, Paul Ebanks, presented students who participated in the history competition as well as principal Danielle Duran with pins in the shape of the shield. Edna Moyle school was the first to receive the shield in 2017.

The award serves as a way for veterans to connect with the younger generations so they won’t forget about their forefathers who served in the armed forces.

Ebanks came up with the idea after he heard about a so-called mythical shield for excellence kept by Edna Moyle Primary School. Ebanks said he was inspired to use that same idea as a reward to create a healthy competitive spirit among the primary schools.

The shield is made from mahogany saved from Ebanks’s grandfather Ernest Ebanks’s 100-year-old house in North Side.